VVIP Chopper case: ED files supplementary charge sheet against Christian Michel before Delhi court

The Enforcement Directorate on April 4 filed a supplementary charge sheet against Christian Michel, the alleged middleman arrested in the AgustaWestland chopper scam, before a Delhi court.

The charge sheet was also filed against two firms -- Global Services FZE and Global Traders and one of its directors, David Syms.

Syms and Michel are both directors of the two firms.

Special judge Arvind Kumar said he will take cognisance of the agency's charge sheet on April 6.