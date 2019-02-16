Present
Last Updated : Feb 16, 2019 05:14 PM IST | Source: PTI

VVIP Chopper case: Delhi court dismisses Christian Michel's bail plea

Michel, extradited from Dubai, was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on December 22 last year.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
A Delhi court on February 16 dismissed the bail plea of Christian Michel, arrested in connection with an alleged scam in the Rs 3,600-crore AgustaWestland VVIP chopper deal.

Special judge Arvind Kumar rejected Michel's plea in the cases filed by the CBI and the Enforcement Directorate.

Michel, extradited from Dubai, was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on December 22 last year.

On January 5, Michel was sent to judicial custody in the ED case. He is also lodged in judicial custody in the CBI case related to the scam.

Michel is among the three alleged middlemen being probed in the case by the ED and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The others are Guido Haschke and Carlo Gerosa.
First Published on Feb 16, 2019 05:02 pm

tags #AgustaWestland VVIP chopper case #India

