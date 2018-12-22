App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Dec 22, 2018 05:36 PM IST | Source: PTI

VVIP chopper case: Court sends Christian Michel to 7 days ED custody

Earlier in the day, the ED had arrested Michel in a money laundering case and sought his 15 days-custody.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

A Delhi court on December 22 sent Christian Michel, arrested in the Rs 36,000 crore AgustaWestland VVIP chopper case by the CBI, to seven days custody of the Enforcement Directorate. Special Judge Arvind Kumar dismissed the bail plea of Michel, the alleged middleman in the case.

Earlier in the day, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had arrested Michel in a money laundering case and sought his 15 days-custody.

He was arrested in the UAE and extradited to India on December 4. The next day, he was produced before the court, which allowed his five-day custodial interrogation by the CBI. It was extended by five more days, and later for another four days.

The court had reserved the order on Michel's bail plea on December 19 and sent him to judicial custody till December 28.

Michel is among the three alleged middlemen being probed in the case by the Enforcement Directorate and CBI. The others are Guido Haschke and Carlo Gerosa.
First Published on Dec 22, 2018 04:50 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Sajjan Kumar

most popular

In pics | Assembly Elections 2018: Final tally for all five states

In pics | Assembly Elections 2018: Final tally for all five states

Slideshow | Brokerages bet on 7 stocks that can give 7-64% returns in a year

Slideshow | Brokerages bet on 7 stocks that can give 7-64% returns in a year

Urjit Patel’s history of dissent: Here are the issues that RBI guv had with government

Urjit Patel’s history of dissent: Here are the issues that RBI guv had with government

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.