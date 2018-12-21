App
Last Updated : Dec 21, 2018 12:49 PM IST | Source: PTI

VVIP Chopper case: Christian Christian Michel moves Delhi court seeking separate cell in Tihar

Michel, who was arrested in the UAE and extradited to India on December 4, was remanded to 14 days judicial custody on Wednesday.

Christian James Michel, arrested in the Rs 3,600 crore VVIP chopper deal case, moved a Delhi court on Friday seeking to be lodged in a separate cell in Tihar Jail.

The application, filed through advocate Aljo K Joseph and Vishnu Shankar, sought a direction to the "Superintendent of Tihar Jail to allocate a separate cell to accused Christian James Michel".

Michel is among the three alleged middlemen being probed in the AgustaWestland VVIP chopper case by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The others are Guido Haschke and Carlo Gerosa.
First Published on Dec 21, 2018 12:47 pm

tags #Christian Michel #Current Affairs #Delhi court #India #Tihar #VVIP chopper case

