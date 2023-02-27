 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Voting in Meghalaya, Nagaland peaceful, no demands for re-poll: EC

Feb 27, 2023 / 08:15 PM IST

While both states have 60 Assembly seats, polling was held on 59 seats each, the EC pointed out.

Voting for the Meghalaya and Nagaland Assembly polls went off peacefully on Monday, the Election Commission (EC) said, adding that there was no demand for a re-poll from the two northeastern states.

Polling for the Sohiong seat in Meghalaya was adjourned due to the death of one of the candidates. Since the Akuluto seat in Nagaland remained uncontested with only one candidate, no election was required there.

"Polling across 3,419 polling stations in Meghalaya and 2,291 in Nagaland went off peacefully today.... Advance planning and extensive monitoring by the commission led by Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar...ensured smooth conduct of elections in the two states with no re-poll reported in any of the 5,710 polling stations," the EC said.