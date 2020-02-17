App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Feb 17, 2020 11:03 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Voter ID not conclusive proof of citizenship: Gauhati High Court

In the plea, Biswas had claimed that he was Indian by birth and a permanent resident of Margherita town of Tinsukia district, Assam

Invoking a 2016 ruling to dismiss a petitioner’s claim of being an Indian as his name was on voters’ list, the Gauhati High Court has said that an electoral photo identity card is not conclusive proof of citizenship in context of the Assam Accord, The Times of India has reported.

According to the report, the division bench comprising Justice Manojit Bhuyan and Justice Parthivjyoti Saikia made the observation in the case of Munindra Biswas, who had filed a writ petition challenging the decision of a Foreigners Tribunal to declare him a foreigner in July 2019.

In the plea, Biswas had claimed that he was Indian by birth and a permanent resident of Margherita town of Tinsukia district, Assam. He submitted the voters’ list of 1997, which included his name, as proof of his citizenship, the report suggests. Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

Biswas also claimed that his grandfather hailed from Nadia district of West Bengal from where his father migrated to Assam in 1965 and settled in Tinsukia.

Biswas submitted a registered sale deed for a plot of land purchased by his father in Tinsukia in 1970. However, the tribunal refused to accept that as proof of Biswas being a resident of Assam.

The High Court observed that since no voters’ lists prior to 1997 were submitted by the petitioner, the Tribunal was right in not taking into account the document and deducing that he failed to prove his parents entered Assam prior to January 1, 1966 (the first cut-off in the Accord).

First Published on Feb 17, 2020 11:03 am

tags #Assam #Current Affairs #India #Legal

