Want to cast your vote? Check out simple steps to apply for voter ID card online

As campaigning for 17th Lok Sabha elections gathers steam, Indians need to pull up socks and register to vote. So, if you are 18 years old, don't have voter ID card and want to skip long queue at electoral office in your constituency, you can apply for Voter ID card online.

Applying for voter ID card has become very easy, unlike in the past when applicants had to visit election office several times. It has become relatively simple and saves time, thanks to online voter registration .

Citizens who have migrated from one city to another, one state to another or one constituency to another too can apply online to get their voter ID card details changed.

Here are the steps to follow to apply for voter ID card online:

1) Visit the official website National Voters’ Services Portal (NVSP)

2) Click on ‘Apply online for registration of new voter/due to shifting from AC. Alternatively, applicants may directly go to the NVSP Form 6 page.

3) You can choose your preferred language from the drop-down menu given at the top right of the page.

4) Fill in all the details such as name, age, address, and others.

5) Upload a scanned copy of your photograph along with an identity proof for age and address.

6) Once the form is filled, check the details once for ensuring details entered is accurate and then click ‘Submit’ at the end of the page.

7) When the application is submitted, the applicant will receive an e-mail on the email address that you have provided. You will be able to track your voter ID application by clicking on 'Track application status'. It may take around 1 month for the application to be processed and for a voter card to be issued.

How NRIs can also for voter ID card? Here's the way:

Non-resident Indians or Overseas citizen of India can also apply for a voter ID online on the NVSP website.

Go to the website and click on ‘Apply online for registration of overseas voter’. Fill in the required details and click on ‘submit’.

To apply for a voter ID card online applicant need to provide following documents:

a) One passport sized photograph

b) ID proof - this can be a birth certificate, passport, driving licence, PAN Card or high school mark sheet.

C) Address proof- this can either be ration card, your passport, driving license or a utility bill (phone or electricity).

Advantages of applying voter ID card online:

There are several advantages applying for voter id online. Some are as follows:

1) Comfort: This is one of the biggest advantages of online registration of voter ID card — applicants don't have to travel to the electoral office to obtain the form. Several eligible voters may not know their electoral office and often don't have time to walk up to the electoral office and collect the form. Applicants can now download the required form and fill it from any where — home or office.

2) Track Voter ID Status: This service also lets applicants track application status of Voter ID online. Upon submission of the form, applicants will get regular updates on the status of their Voter ID application.

3): It just takes about a month's time for applicants to get Voter ID delivered to their homes.