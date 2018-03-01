Vote in Guj support for our developmental agenda: BJP

The BJP today claimed a "massive victory" in Gujarat panchayat polls and said that it has underlined people's support to the party's development agenda.

Its spokesperson and national media head Anil Baluni said that results in the recent municipal elections, and today's outcome of 'taluka' and 'panchayat' polls have consigned the Congress to "oblivion".

"The BJP's massive winning streak has again underlined people's support in Gujarat to the party on the issue of development," he said in a statement. Baluni accused the opposition party of spreading the "poison" of casteism and regionalism in the state during the state assembly polls and said people have rejected it.

"BJP in these (local) polls has received one-sided victory," he claimed, adding that it won in 47 municipalities against 16 of the Congress, and emerged victorious in 1,167 of the total 2,060 seats in the state against the opposition party's tally of 630.