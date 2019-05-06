App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 06, 2019 10:39 PM IST | Source: PTI

Vote for PM Modi as he has made the country secure: Amit Shah

Shah, who arrived here late May 5 night, addressed during the course of the day five back-to-back rallies in as many Lok Sabha constituencies - Sheohar, Pashchim Champaran, Purvi Champaran, Siwan and Maharajgang.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Launching an electoral blitzkrieg in Bihar, BJP president Amit Shah on Monday urged the people to vote for Prime Minister Narendra Modi "for only one reason, he has made the country secure."

Addressing five rallies in the state, Shah said "here are the names of more than 100 welfare schemes launched by the Modi government. You need not, however, vote for your NDA candidate because of the improvement in your lives these measures might have brought. Simply vote for one reason, Modi has made the country secure".

Shah, who arrived here late Sunday night, addressed during the course of the day five back-to-back rallies in as many Lok Sabha constituencies - Sheohar, Pashchim Champaran, Purvi Champaran, Siwan and Maharajgang.

At present, the BJP holds all the five constituencies and except for Siwan, which has been given up in favour of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's JD(U), its MPs are seeking re- election from their respective seats.

related news

"Recall the 10 years of UPA rule when Aliyas, Maliyas and Jamaliyas from Pakistan used to attack our armed forces at will and the government headed by Mauni Baba (former PM Manmohan Singh) and leaders like Rahul Baba could not utter a word. Contrast the situation with now when every bullet fired from across the border is retaliated with a mortar shell (goli kaa jawaab gola se)", Shah said.

"When 40 CRPF personnel were killed in Pulwama, Pakistan massed its troops along the borders fearing yet another surgical strike. But our Narendra Modi is the man with a 56-inch-chest. He commissioned the Air Force to do the needful and the terror hideout in Balakot was bombed and the militants were blown to smithereens (aatankwadiyon ke purze purze uda diye)", said Shah evoking wild applause from the crowds.

Lambasting the Congress for promising abrogation of Article 370 and its ally Omar Abdullah of the National Conference for demanding restoration of the post of Prime Minister in Jammu and Kashmir, the BJP chief asserted "at present we are in power. But in future even if we cease to be in power we will fight tendencies which are sympathetic to Kashmir's secession, till our last breath".

At one of the rallies, Shah also made mention of the National Registry of Citizens which has become a contentious issue in the north-east and asserted "we are committed to driving out all infiltrators - from Kashmir to Kanyakumari and from Kolkata to Kutch -".

In Siwan, Shah came down heavily on Lalu Prasad's RJD which has fielded Hina Shahab, the wife of jailed mafia don- turned-politician Mohd Shahabuddin, and said "the name of this land of first president Dr Rajendra Prasad by the reign of terror unleashed by Shahabuddin. The RJD, with the help of the Congress, is working towards bringing back the bad old days".

Canvassing for the JD(U) candidate Kavita Singh, a local MLA and wife of local muscleman Ajay Singh, Shah said "Nitish Kumar and (Deputy CM) Sushil Kumar Modi pulled Bihar out of the dark times. The state began making rapid progress. And when Narendra Modi took over at the Centre it became like sone pe suhaga and Bihar began moving ahead as if propelled by a double engine".

Exuding confidence of the BJP's victory in the ongoing general elections, Shah said at all the rallies "I have toured more than 290 constituencies across the country. People spoke different languages but the slogan was the same - Modi, Modi, Modi, Modi -. This is a clear indication that on May 23, after the counting of votes is over, Modi will be back as Prime Minister". PTI CORR NAC RG.
First Published on May 6, 2019 10:38 pm

tags #Amit Shah #Bharatiya Janata Party #Bihar #BJP #Current Affairs #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics

most popular

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

More From

Breaking News: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry become parents to a heal ...

Met Gala 2019: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have some bubbly waiting ...

Saif Ali Khan reveals what Taimur calls the paparazzi that is always a ...

Exclusive: Rape accused Karan Oberoi defended by his bandmate Sudhansh ...

Met Gala: Rihanna, Beyonce and other stunners from history

Kit Harington calls Game of Thrones’ episode 4 twisted, uncomfortabl ...

Game of Thrones 8 Episode 4: Twitter spots a Starbucks cup onscreen, i ...

Spiderman Far From Home Trailer: Peter Parker swings into life after A ...

Bharat: Salman Khan is our very own Thor in this latest picture from t ...

Rahul Gandhi Tears Into Modi for 'Insulting' LK Advani, Says '56-inch ...

ISC Result 2019: ISC to Release Class 12 Board Results Today at cisce. ...

ICSE, ISC Result 2019: 10th, 12th Results to be Declared Today at cisc ...

ICSE Result 2019: CISCE to Announce Class 10 Results Today at cisce.or ...

Obama Used Race, Personal Chemistry, Jan 26 Visit to Win Over Modi on ...

EC Clean Chit to PM Modi in Two More Cases: Sources

Women's T20 Challenge| Ecclestone’s Penultimate Over Changed the Gam ...

In Pics, Women's T20 Challenge, Supernovas Vs Trailblazers

CBSE Class 10 Result 2019: CBSE Board Announced Class 10th Results at ...

The policy options before RBI in the current context

Lok Sabha Polls 2019: Election Commission gives clean chit to PM Modi ...

New Delhi Lok Sabha seat: BJP's Meenakshi Lekhi pitted against Congres ...

Donald Trump's Twitter typo turns him into a joke again

GoT season 8 episode 4 review: With two queens and a reluctant king, t ...

Oil prices fall, touch 1-month low after Trump's tariff threat

LIC Mutual Fund cautious on midcaps, betting on large banks with stron ...

Market in wait and watch mode ahead of election results, says Invesco ...

Avoid auto and metal sectors this earnings season, says Naveen Kulkarn ...

Avengers: Endgame is proof that Marvel never gave Black Widow the impo ...

Criticism of Narendra Modi for his remarks against Rajiv Gandhi misses ...

Lok Sabha Election 2019 Phase 5: Largely peaceful polling marred by EV ...

India's reluctance to play greater role in Afghanistan shows Modi govt ...

Eight indicators tell us what is going wrong in Indian economy right n ...

Sacramento Kings star Harrison Barnes hopes basketball can attain same ...

In rural Maharashtra, an athlete who overcame polio and discrimination ...

Lok Sabha Election 2019: What polls in India have to do with winning t ...

Everything Microsoft announced at Build 2019: Minecraft AR, Edge on ma ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.