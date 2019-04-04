Vote for NDA, help Narendra Modi return to power: Nitish Kumar to people of Bihar

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday lambasted the opposition RJD for using foul language against him and Prime Minister Narendra Modi and highlighted the poor performance of pati-patni ki sarkaar an allusion to the 15 years of rule by Lalu Prasad and Rabri Devi.

Addressing rallies at Bhagalpur, Jamui and Aurangabad Lok Sabha constituencies where candidates of his JD(U) and allies LJP and BJP respectively are in the fray Kumar appealed to the people to vote for the NDA and ensure Prime Minister Narendra Modis return to power.

When I listen to the oppositions criticisms, I feel appalled by the language they use against me and the Prime Minister. You can criticize anybody on the basis of facts.

But in a democracy, one must maintain certain decorum while speaking in the public, the JD(U) national president said in an oblique reference to the family of Lalu Prasads RJD which controls the opposition party.

For 15 years, the husband-wife duo enjoyed power in the state. They could not even ensure a basic amenity like good roads. Whatever progress the state has witnessed, it has taken place after we took over in November, 2005, Kumar asserted.

Prasad and later his wife served as chief minister of Bihar during RJD rule from 1990 to 2005, when Kumar took the rein of the state. No segment of the society Dalits, OBCs, women has been left out in the development journey that started with our coming to power.

All villages in the state have been electrified and connected through roads. Schemes have been launched to ensure employment generation and skill development, Kumar said.

In Araria, Deputy Chief Minister and senior BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi addressed a rally organized after filing of nomination papers by party candidate Pradeep Singh.

Modi sought to dispel the impression that his party was anti-minorities, saying, the 10 per cent quota for economically backward sections is open to all and poor Muslims could benefit from this measure in a big way.

The achievements of Congress 55 years in power pale in comparison with Narendra Modis five years.

Like our Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, he too is a man who works tirelessly for the people without taking a vacation. Under Narendra Modi's leadership, India has gained respect worldwide and Pakistan-sponsored terrorism is being squarely dealt with, the Deputy CM said.