Voice of Hind Case: NIA raids 18 locations in Jammu & Kashmir

The first phase of the searches were carried out in Kashmir on July 11 at 11 locations and three alleged ISIS operatives Umar Nisar, Tanveer Ahmed Bhat and Rameez Lone were arrested by the NIA from Anantnag district.

Moneycontrol News
October 10, 2021 / 10:43 AM IST
Representative Image. [Source: NIA]

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on October 10 carried out multiple raids in the Kashmir Valley in connection with an online magazine, Voice of Hind, being allegedly released by an ISIS faction, the media reported.

The terrorist organisation has been releasing the online magazine since February 2020 with the aim to 'radicalize Muslim youth towards Jihad, a statement from NIA had earlier said.

Voice of Hind was disseminated through an intricate network of pseudonymous online entities and channels using VPN that helped hide their real identity.

The investigation found Indian mobile numbers linked with such accounts, it said, the NIA statement added.

Moneycontrol News
