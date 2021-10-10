Voice of Hind Case: NIA raids 18 locations in Jammu & Kashmir

Representative Image. [Source: NIA]

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on October 10 carried out multiple raids in the Kashmir Valley in connection with an online magazine, Voice of Hind, being allegedly released by an ISIS faction, the media reported.

The terrorist organisation has been releasing the online magazine since February 2020 with the aim to 'radicalize Muslim youth towards Jihad, a statement from NIA had earlier said.

Voice of Hind was disseminated through an intricate network of pseudonymous online entities and channels using VPN that helped hide their real identity.

The investigation found Indian mobile numbers linked with such accounts, it said, the NIA statement added.

The first phase of the searches were carried out in Kashmir on July 11 at 11 locations and three alleged ISIS operatives Umar Nisar, Tanveer Ahmed Bhat and Rameez Lone were arrested by the NIA from Anantnag district.

Citing sources, a report by CNN News 18 earlier said that Umar Nisar was the self-styled Amir of ISHP in India and was an important link between the ISIS operatives in India and Afghan-Pak-based ISIS handlers. Nisar was in regular contact with top leadership and was taking directions from Aijaz Ahangar, the Wali of ISJK/HP and an old prodigy of Pakistan ISI, originally hailing from Srinagar since 2017.

According to ANI, NIA had also conducted searches at two locations in Karnataka's Bhatkal and have arrested key accused Jufri Jawhar Damudi in connection with the online magazine.