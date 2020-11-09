Vogue India 'Women of 2020': Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja featured on special edition cover

Vogue India paid tribute to KK Shailaja, featuring the Kerala health minister on the cover of its 'Women of 2020' special edition.

Vogue India's November edition featured her on their list of 'Women of 2020' for her extraordinary contribution during the COVID-19 pandemic, especially the state's initial success in preventing infection. Not just this, to honour the minister Vogue also changed its Twitter display picture to the 66-year-old on their cover.

Shailaja, who is hailed as ‘The Coronavirus Slayer' told Vogue India, "Kerala was criticised for overreacting, but we knew it was very infectious. We don’t have the resources to manage large amount of patients so we had to make sure numbers were low," she says. As per the publication date, Kerala had 92,164 active cases with 906 deaths, while 1,60,253 people had recovered. "Right now, when a patient goes to a hospital, there are beds available, nobody is being turned away from lack of capacity. We have to maintain that."

Earlier in June, Shailaja was also invited as a speaker to the United Nations Public Service Day, the only one to be invited from India.

The minister presented the Kerala Model at the virtual event held by the United Nations. The event was organised to honour the women and men who risk their lives and health to deliver essential public services amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Shailaja's selection to the UN panel is a result of the widespread appreciation received by the state in its fight against the coronavirus outbreak.