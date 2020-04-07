App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Apr 07, 2020 02:57 PM IST | Source: PTI

Vodafone Idea users face connectivity issues

According to the Down Detector, which tracks network outage of apps and mobile networks, there was a sudden spike in complaints around 11.20 am from various locations.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Several subscribers of Vodafone Idea on April 7 reported poor call and data connectivity issues. However, Vodafone Idea on twitter said the issue has now been resolved.

More than half the complaints were about data services only and some subscribers even reported complete network outage in their area.

Close

Most of the complaints were from Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Jaipur, Pune, Ernakulam and Gurugram.

The telecom company however said the issue has been resolved.

"Hi, We would like to inform you that there was a temporary issue which has been resolved. If you're still facing the issue, request you to please restart your handset and check," it said in a tweet.

According to industry bodies, there has been around 30 percent surge in data usage due to work-from-home amid the lockdown while officials in DoT said the rise has been about 10-15 percent.

First Published on Apr 7, 2020 02:50 pm

tags #Business #Companies #India #Telecom #Vodafone-Idea

