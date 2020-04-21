Vodafone Idea pays Rs 1,367 crore to govt towards licence fee, spectrum charges for Jan-Mar quarter

Sources said that the telecom department has received the payment made by Vodafone Idea, and added that other operators had made their payments earlier.
Telecom operator Vodafone Idea has submitted about Rs 1,367 crore to the government towards licence fee and spectrum usage charges (SUC) for the recently-concluded March quarter.
