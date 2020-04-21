App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Apr 21, 2020 06:56 PM IST | Source: PTI

Vodafone Idea pays Rs 1,367 crore to govt towards licence fee, spectrum charges for Jan-Mar quarter

Sources said that the telecom department has received the payment made by Vodafone Idea, and added that other operators had made their payments earlier.

PTI
 
 
Telecom operator Vodafone Idea has submitted about Rs 1,367 crore to the government towards licence fee and spectrum usage charges (SUC) for the recently-concluded March quarter.

When contacted, Vodafone Idea spokesperson declined to comment on the latest payment.

First Published on Apr 21, 2020 06:50 pm

tags #Business #Companies #India #telecom industry #Vodafone-Idea

