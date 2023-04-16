 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Vodafone Idea awards Rs 200 crore network order to Chinese firm ZTE

PTI
Apr 16, 2023 / 11:59 AM IST

The company has given orders for broadband network equipment in telecom circles of Gujarat, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh-Chhattisgarh (MP-CG), the sources told PTI.

Telecom operator Vodafone Idea has recently awarded a network gear order of around Rs 200 crore to Chinese company ZTE, three sources aware of the development said.

"Vodafone Idea has awarded an order of around Rs 200 crore to ZTE," one of the sources said.

The matter has been brought to the notice of the National Security Council Secretariat (NSCS), which manages the Trusted Telecom Portal and provides clearance for permissible telecom gears, they added.