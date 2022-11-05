Vladimir Putin praises Indians as 'talented' and 'driven'

Days after praising Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Russian President Vladimir Putin on November 4 commended Indian citizens by calling them "talented" and "driven".

According to a Reuters' English translation of Putin's speech, originally delivered in the Russian language, he said, "India will achieve outstanding results in terms of its development - there are no doubts - and almost one-and-a-half billion people: now that's potential."

The Russian premier was speaking on the occasion of Russia's Unity Day on Friday.

Putin added the West had hammered historical nonsense into the heads of millions of people, including about the real course of World War Two and the Soviet Union's role in the victory over Nazi Germany.

Last week, Putin praised PM Modi's independent foreign policies and hailed him as a "true patriot". "PM Modi is one of those individuals in the world who is able to pursue an independent foreign policy in the interest of his country, and his people without any attempts to stop him,”

"It (India) attracts general respect from everyone in the world. A lot has been done in recent years under PM Modi’s leadership. He is a true patriot of his country. And this concept of his, ‘Make in India’, is a significant effort. (India) really has progressed in its development. A great future lies ahead of it,” Putin said at a plenary session of the Valdai International Discussion Club.