MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Finity
  • Inestmentor
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Future Of Mobility
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

VK Bhawra to be next Punjab police chief

Bhawra replaces Siddharth Chattopadhyaya who under scrutiny following a "security breach" during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Punjab on January 5

Moneycontrol News
January 08, 2022 / 03:22 PM IST
Representative image

Representative image

Viresh Kumar Bhawra, a 1987-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, has been appointed as the next director general of police (DGP) of Punjab, a government order said on January 8.

The appointment comes barely a few hours ahead of the election commission’s press conference in which it will announce assembly polls dates for the border state.

The announcement will also bring into force the model code of conduct that bans any government decision that can have a bearing on the poll process.

Follow our live EC blog: ECI's press conference on assembly elections 2022 schedule

"On the consideration of the panel received from Union Public Service Commission, the Governor of Punjab is pleased to appoint Shri Viresh Kumar Bhawra, IPS, as Director General of Police, Punjab (Head of Police Force)," a state home department order said.

Close

Related stories

The name of Bhawra, who is Special DGP (Investigation) Lokpal, was among the three empanelled by the Union Public Service Commissioner (UPSC) for Punjab's next police chief.

The other two names were those of former DGP Dinkar Gupta, also a 1987-batch officer, and 1988-batch IPS officer Prabodh Kumar.

Bhawra will have a minimum of a two-year term from the date of assumption of office, the order said.

He replaces Siddharth Chattopadhyaya, the acting state DGP, who recently faced criticism following a "security breach" during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Punjab on January 5.

Chattopadhyaya was on January 7 summoned by a three-member set up by the Union home ministry to probe the alleged lapses, news agency ANI had reported.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Punjab #Punjab DGP #Punjab Police #VK Bhawra
first published: Jan 8, 2022 02:54 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Missed the tax return-filing deadline? File your return before March 31

Simply Save | Missed the tax return-filing deadline? File your return before March 31

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.