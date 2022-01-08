VK Bhawra to be next Punjab police chief

Representative image

Viresh Kumar Bhawra, a 1987-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, has been appointed as the next director general of police (DGP) of Punjab, a government order said on January 8.

The appointment comes barely a few hours ahead of the election commission’s press conference in which it will announce assembly polls dates for the border state.

The announcement will also bring into force the model code of conduct that bans any government decision that can have a bearing on the poll process.

"On the consideration of the panel received from Union Public Service Commission, the Governor of Punjab is pleased to appoint Shri Viresh Kumar Bhawra, IPS, as Director General of Police, Punjab (Head of Police Force)," a state home department order said.

The name of Bhawra, who is Special DGP (Investigation) Lokpal, was among the three empanelled by the Union Public Service Commissioner (UPSC) for Punjab's next police chief.

The other two names were those of former DGP Dinkar Gupta, also a 1987-batch officer, and 1988-batch IPS officer Prabodh Kumar.

Bhawra will have a minimum of a two-year term from the date of assumption of office, the order said.

He replaces Siddharth Chattopadhyaya, the acting state DGP, who recently faced criticism following a "security breach" during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Punjab on January 5.

Chattopadhyaya was on January 7 summoned by a three-member set up by the Union home ministry to probe the alleged lapses, news agency ANI had reported.