Last Updated : Feb 22, 2019 01:07 PM IST | Source: PTI

Vivek Doval's defamation plea: Delhi Court reserves order on summon to Jairam Ramesh, Caravan

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Samar Vishal said it will pass the order on March 2 on whether to summon them as accused in the plea.

A Delhi court on February 22 reserved its order on whether to summon Congress leader Jairam Ramesh, The Caravan magazine and its reporter as accused in a defamation plea filed by NSA Ajit Doval's son Vivek against the magazine.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Samar Vishal said it will pass the order on March 2 on whether to summon them as accused in the plea.

Vivek, in his complaint, had said the magazine and Ramesh had attempted to "deliberately malign and defame" him to "settle scores with his father".

The Caravan had alleged that Vivek Doval, "runs a hedge fund in the Cayman Islands" which is "an established tax haven".

According to the complaint, Ramesh had held a press conference on January 17 reiterating the "baseless and unfounded facts" as narrated in the article.

On January 30, Vivek had recorded his statement before the court, saying all allegations levelled by the magazine and later repeated by Ramesh at a press conference were "baseless" and "false" and damaged his reputation in the eyes of family members and professional colleagues.
First Published on Feb 22, 2019 12:54 pm

