Visva-Bharati sends eviction notice to Amartya Sen in ongoing land row

Mar 20, 2023 / 10:03 AM IST

The economist has earlier asserted that most of the land he held in the Santiniketan campus was purchased from the market by his father while some other plots were taken on lease.

The West Bengal-based Visva-Bharati University, in the ongoing land row, has issued a notice to Nobel laureate Amartya Sen asking him to show cause why an eviction order will not be given against him for not vacating a 13 decimal plot he is allegedly occupying illegally.

In the letter sent to his address of 'Pratichi', Sen was asked to reply to the notice by March 24 and appear before Ashok Mahato, the Joint Registrar and Estate Officer of the central university, personally or through a representative by March 29 along with evidence in support of Sen's assertion that he is not occupying any plot unauthorised.

"In case you and your authorised representative fail to appear on the said date, the case may be decided ex-parte," the notice said.

The Nobel laureate's father, Asutosh Sen, had taken 125 decimals of land on lease from the varsity in 1943, its spokesperson Mahua Banerjee said. Amartya Sen or his family members could not be contacted for comments. The 89-year-old Sen, now abroad, or his family members could not be contacted for a reaction.