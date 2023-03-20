Visva-Bharati sends eviction notice to Amartya Sen in ongoing land row

India's Nobel economics laureate Amartya Sen

The West Bengal-based Visva-Bharati University, in the ongoing land row, has issued a notice to Nobel laureate Amartya Sen asking him to show cause why an eviction order will not be given against him for not vacating a 13 decimal plot he is allegedly occupying illegally.

In the letter sent to his address of 'Pratichi', Sen was asked to reply to the notice by March 24 and appear before Ashok Mahato, the Joint Registrar and Estate Officer of the central university, personally or through a representative by March 29 along with evidence in support of Sen's assertion that he is not occupying any plot unauthorised.

"In case you and your authorised representative fail to appear on the said date, the case may be decided ex-parte," the notice said.

The Nobel laureate's father, Asutosh Sen, had taken 125 decimals of land on lease from the varsity in 1943, its spokesperson Mahua Banerjee said. Amartya Sen or his family members could not be contacted for comments. The 89-year-old Sen, now abroad, or his family members could not be contacted for a reaction.

The economist has earlier asserted that most of the land he held in the Santiniketan campus was purchased from the market by his father while some other plots were taken on lease.

Visva-Bharati had in the past two months sent three other missives to him reiterating that he has been occupying public premises illegally. The university authorities January 24 issued a letter to Sen, asking him to hand over parts of the plot. On January 27, the university issued a second letter with the same demand.

To this, Sen wrote to Visva-Bharati V-C Prof Bidyut Chakraborty, saying that his father had purchased the free-hold land from the market and not from Visva-Bharati, and they have been paying taxes for it.

He also sent a legal notice to the V-C, asking him to withdraw his false allegations.

However, Visva-Bharati spokesperson Mahua Banerjee has claimed that Sen neither responded to any of the earlier letters sent by the university nor took any follow-up action, prompting it to send this notice.

(Inputs from PTI)