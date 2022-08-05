English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia

    Vistara's Mumbai-bound flight returns to Varanasi due to bird hit

    Vistara's UK622 flight was heading to Mumbai on Friday when it got hit by a bird, which damaged its radome.

    PTI
    August 05, 2022 / 07:25 PM IST
    Representative image

    Representative image

    A Vistara flight heading to Mumbai returned to Varanasi after it suffered a bird hit on Friday, the airline said. This is the second such incident reported in the country in two days.

    Sources said Vistara's UK622 flight was heading to Mumbai on Friday when it got hit by a bird, which damaged its radome.

    The plane returned to Varanasi, they said, adding that it has been grounded. In a statement, a spokesperson of the private carrier said: "Vistara flight UK 622 operating from Varanasi to Mumbai on August 5, 2022, turned back to Varanasi due to a bird strike during departure. Due to a maintenance inspection of the aircraft being required, another aircraft has been sent from Delhi to Varanasi to fly the passengers to Mumbai. It has been our constant endeavour to minimise inconvenience to our customers in such unavoidable situations whilst keeping safety as our topmost priority."

    A Go First plane heading to Chandigarh returned to Ahmedabad on Thursday morning as it got hit by a bird shortly after take-off.
    PTI
    Tags: #Accident #flight #Vistara
    first published: Aug 5, 2022 07:25 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.