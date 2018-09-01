App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Sep 01, 2018 03:10 PM IST | Source: PTI

Vistara to fly 22nd plane with Tata Air Lines livery

The A320 neo aircraft would make its first flight from the national capital to Mumbai on September 5, according to the airline.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Vistara will fly its 22nd aircraft with retro livery of erstwhile Tata Airlines as a tribute to JRD Tata, the country's first commercial pilot. The A320 neo aircraft would make its first flight from the national capital to Mumbai on September 5, according to the airline.

Vistara is the brand name of Tata SIA Airlines, a joint venture majority owned by Tata Sons and the rest is with Singapore Airlines.

The aircraft, which also has a registration number used by Tata Air Lines, was unveiled here today. Vistara CEO Leslie Thng said the retro-livery is a tribute to JRD Tata as well as celebrate 150 years of Tatas.

"The livery recreates the one used in the 1940s by Tata Air Lines, India's very first airline that was founded by JRD Tata. The aircraft also bears the registration VT-ATV that was originally used by a Tata Air Lines DC-3 aircraft," Vistara said.

related news

There would also be "special retro cabin crew uniform to go with the livery, to be worn on select special occasions," the airline said. The inaugural flight would feature a menu with JRD Tata's favourite dishes, as remembered by senior chefs at Taj Hotels.
First Published on Sep 1, 2018 03:00 pm

tags #Business #India #Vistara

most popular

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.