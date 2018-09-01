Vistara to fly 22nd plane with Tata Air Lines livery

The A320 neo aircraft would make its first flight from the national capital to Mumbai on September 5, according to the airline.
Vistara will fly its 22nd aircraft with retro livery of erstwhile Tata Airlines as a tribute to JRD Tata, the country's first commercial pilot. The A320 neo aircraft would make its first flight from the national capital to Mumbai on September 5, according to the airline.
Vistara is the brand name of Tata SIA Airlines, a joint venture majority owned by Tata Sons and the rest is with Singapore Airlines.
The aircraft, which also has a registration number used by Tata Air Lines, was unveiled here today. Vistara CEO Leslie Thng said the retro-livery is a tribute to JRD Tata as well as celebrate 150 years of Tatas.
The moment is finally here. Presenting VT-ATV, a special livery painted in retro color scheme, similar to that on the 1940s Tata Airlines DC-3 aircraft. We cannot wait to hear what you think in the comments below! #VistaraRetrojet pic.twitter.com/X7uRTekMXG
— Vistara (@airvistara) September 1, 2018