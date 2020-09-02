Vistara, Japan Airlines ink partnership to offer frequent flyer benefits

Vistara and Japan Airlines have inked a partnership that gives the airlines' frequent flyers the opportunity to earn and redeem miles on their flights, Vistara said on September 1.

The partnership will allow Club Vistara members to earn and redeem CV points on flights operated and marketed by Japan Airlines (JAL). Similarly, members of JAL Mileage Bank will be able to earn and spend their miles on flights operated and marketed by Vistara within and outside of India.

Club Vistara is a frequent flyer program that offers four tiers of membership – CV Base, CV Silver, CV Gold, and CV Platinum. At present, Club Vistara members can earn and redeem CV Points when travelling on other partner airlines such as Singapore Airlines, Silk Air, United Airlines and Lufthansa, the airline said.

Vistara’s Chief Commercial Officer, Vinod Kannan, said, "We are delighted to take this next step in our strategic partnership with Japan Airlines, which helps us to strengthen our value proposition for Club Vistara members. It is in line with our broader strategy of forging more partnerships with like-minded airlines to provide a wider choice of earn and burn options to our customers."

Vistara recently started services to London Heathrow as part of the bilateral ‘transport bubble’ between India and the UK. The airline is also considering similar flights to Paris and Frankfurt.

International flights are currently suspended in India, but some flights are being operated through "air bubbles" with seven countries and daily repatriation flights.