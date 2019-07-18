App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jul 18, 2019 12:33 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Vistara flight lands in Lucknow with only 10 mins of fuel left; DGCA grounds pilot

The unexpected drop in visibility at the designated alternate was the main reason why the aircraft ended up in a low-fuel situation, the airlines explained later

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representational Image (Flickr)
Representational Image (Flickr)

India’s aviation regulator DGCA has grounded a pilot of Vistara airlines. He had sent out a ‘Mayday’ distress call after realising there is very less fuel left, near Lucknow airport.

According to PTI, a senior official from the airlines confirmed that the pilot flying flight UK944 was de-rostered.

The flight bound for Delhi from Mumbai with 153 people on board was diverted to Lucknow on July 15 due to bad weather conditions and had only 300 kg fuel remaining when it landed.

Vistara staff informed the media that the flight could have barely stayed in the air for 10 minutes more before running out of fuel and crashing. Due to the fuel situation onboard, the pilots had declared a “Fuel Mayday”. This indicated the gravity of the situation to the Air Traffic Control, which gives passage clearance for such emergency landings.

What is a Mayday call?

It is a distress signal that aviators and mariners use during life-threatening emergencies. However, fire-fighters and police forces are also allowed to use the distress call.

A Vistara spokesperson issued a statement on July 16 and explained what exactly had happened. The visibility had reportedly dropped suddenly over Lucknow due to which a safe landing was not possible. Though the crew had thought of alternative landing possibilities such as Kanpur and Prayagraj, when they were on their way to Prayagraj, the Lucknow ATC had informed that the weather has improved. Following this, the flight returned to Lucknow.

“The unexpected drop in visibility at the designated alternate was the main reason why the aircraft ended up in a low-fuel situation despite carrying excess fuel over and above the required Flight Plan Fuel as per regulations,” the statement read.
First Published on Jul 17, 2019 07:00 pm

tags #India #Vistara

