Vistara announces international operations; to launch services to Singapore

Tata-SIA run Vistara airline on July 11 announced the launch of its international operations from next month with flight services to Singapore from New Delhi and Mumbai.

Vistara will operate two daily flights to Singapore, one each from New Delhi and Mumbai, starting August 6 and August 7 respectively, the airline said in a release.

The Delhi-based carrier currently operates to 23 domestic destinations.

The international services to Singapore will be operated by a Boeing 737-800NG aircraft with a two-class cabin configuration -- business and economy -- it said.

"We are excited to start with Singapore as our first international destination, which we see as a very important market, given the opportunities it presents for corporate, business as well as leisure travel," Vistara's chief executive officer Leslie Thng said.

After the launch of the services to Singapore, Vistara will expand its footprint to other international markets going forward, the release said.