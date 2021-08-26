Vistadome trains: Indian Railways to start New Jalpaiguri-Alipurdar special services from August 28; check details

The Vistadome train will run every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday

Indian railways will soon start Vistadome train services that will run through the lush green Duars in North Bengal.

The Vistadome tourist special trains will run between New Jalpaiguri-and Alipurdar from August 28, according to Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR).

These Vistadome tourist special trains will be equipped with a display screen for passenger entertainment, automatic sliding doors, and WiFi. The train will have a glass roof that will provide a 360 degrees view of the open sky, greenery, bridge, hills, and mountains to the tourists.

The train service will start at 7:20 am from New Jalpaiguri and will reach Alipurdar at 1 pm. The same train will leave for New Jalpaiguri at 2 pm from Alipurdar and reach NJP at 7 pm. The Vistadome train will run every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

Passengers can book tickets through PRS or IRCTC web portal. The fare for the journey by the Vistadome New Jalpaiguri (NJP) to Alipurduar Junction will be around Rs 900 one way. The fare for the AC chair car and non-AC chair car would be Rs 410 and Rs 85, respectively.