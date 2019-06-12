App
Last Updated : Jun 12, 2019 03:45 PM IST

Visiting Taj Mahal? Now, pay extra money to spend more than 3 hours at iconic monument

To implement the step, turnstile gates have been installed at entry and exit points

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Visitors at the iconic Taj Mahal in Agra will now be allowed to stay on the premises only for up to three hours, as a new circular comes into effect.

The step has been taken by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), a premier organization for archaeological research and protection of the cultural heritage of the nation.

Confirming the move, Ranvir Singh Tomar, tourist police in Agra, said the decision has been taken to prevent unauthorised entry as well as rush at the iconic monument.

According to Tomar, visitors were earlier allowed to be there all day. This means they could stay there from opening time (30 minutes before sunrise) to closing time (30 minutes before sunset).

related news

To implement the step, turnstile gates have been installed at entry and exit points. Entry will now be allowed only through tokens, which is valid for three hours. Exceeding this, visitors will be required to pay additional money to recharge the token and exit, he added.

The Taj Mahal is also set to get a baby feeding room, according to a Reuters report. It would be set up by July to help the “millions of mothers who visit with their babies”, Vasant Kumar Swarnkar, a top ASI official told the news agency.

The entry fee to visit the monument is Rs 200 for domestic tourists. The citizens of SAARC and BIMSTEC countries need to pay Rs 540, while for foreign tourists, the fee is Rs 1,100.  An additional Rs 200 is charged if a visitor wants to visit the main mausoleum.
