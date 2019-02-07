App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
BUDGET 2019

Presented by:

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsor

you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Feb 07, 2019 12:57 PM IST | Source: PTI

Vishwanathan case: Delhi CM Kejriwal directs to issue show cause notice to prosecutors

The chief minister has taken a strong note of the Vishwanathan case, a senior government official said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has expressed shock over public prosecutors "missing" hearings in the journalist Soumya Vishwanathan case and directed the chief secretary to issue "show cause notice" to those prosecutors, officials said.

The bereaved parents of the TV journalist, who was shot dead more than 10 years ago, had knocked the door of the chief minister, seeking speedy trial and justice for her.

The chief minister has taken a strong note of the Vishwanathan case, a senior government official said.

"He (Kejriwal) has also directed Chief Secretary Vijay Dev to issue show cause notice to the public prosecutors who missed the hearings," the official said.

related news

The chief minister has said it is shocking to hear that they missed hearings.

Kejriwal has also directed to appoint a good special public prosecutor in consultation with the Home Ministry immediately, he added.

In a letter to the CM, Soumya's father, M K Vishwanathan, had written that he and his family were tired of the "hollow assurances" from authorities, and expressed hope from a "concrete response" from him.

Five people were arrested in 2009 on the charges of murder and are presently in custody. The trial in the case is going on in the Delhi's Saket district court for the last 10 years.

"We are seriously concerned about both, the pace at which the trial is moving as well as the quality of efforts being put in the proceedings by the prosecution.

"Hollow assurances from authorities have tired us out and we sincerely hope for a concrete response from you at the earliest," her father said.

He said the recent change in the "public prosecutor has raised our concerns as he, once again, was absent from the court on the date of the last hearing (Feb 2)".

Unlike the first prosecutor on the case, the current and the previous public prosecutors have been "unresponsive" in giving any updates to his family on the progress in the case, M K Vishwanathan said.
First Published on Feb 7, 2019 12:45 pm

tags #India #Soumya Vishwanathan case

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.