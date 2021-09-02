MARKET NEWS

English
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

Visas, stay period for foreign nationals in India extended till September 30

The extension which was valid till August 31, now has been further pushed to September 30 as regular flights to several countries are not operational.

Moneycontrol News
September 02, 2021 / 09:20 PM IST
Representative Image

The government on September 2 extended till September 30 visas of all foreign nationals stuck in India due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Ministry of Home Affairs announced.

The decision was taken as a number of foreigners who came to India on various types of visas prior to March 2020 got stranded in the country in the absence of flights to their destinations due to the pandemic.

Since then the government has given multiple extensions without levying any overstay penalty. The extension which was valid till August 31, now has been further pushed to September 30 as regular flights to several countries are not operational.

"This facility which is presently available till August 31, 2021, has now been extended by the central government till September 30, 2021. Such foreign nationals will not be required to submit any application to the FRRO/FRO concerned for extension of their visas till September 30, 2021," a spokesperson said, as quoted by PTI.

Before exiting the country, the foreign national may apply online for exit permission on the e-FRRO portal which would be granted by the authorities on gratis basis without levy of any overstay penalty. If someone wants a visa extension beyond September 30, they may apply on the online e-FRRO platform on a payment basis, which would be considered by the authorities, subject to the eligibility as per the extant guidelines.

Afghan nationals already in India on any category of visa will be granted visa extension under separate guidelines issued for them.

(With inputs from agencies)
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Covid-19 pandemic #India #visas
first published: Sep 2, 2021 09:20 pm

