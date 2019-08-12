Visakhapatnam: Fire guts vessel 'Coastal Jaguar'; 28 rescued, 1 missing

A total of 28 out of the 29 crew onboard have been rescued and search is on for one missing crew.
Fire engulfed an offshore support vessel 'Coastal Jaguar' off the coast on August 12, forcing the crew to abandon it and jump into the sea to save themselves.
According to a defence release, there was reportedly a loud explosion onboard the vessel at 11.30 am and thick smoke emanated from it.
The exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. A Coast Guard ship 'Rani Rashmoni, which was in the area, was diverted to coordinate the rescue operations and it rescued the distressed crew.
