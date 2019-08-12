Visakhapatnam: Fire guts vessel 'Coastal Jaguar'; 28 rescued, 1 missing

Fire engulfed an offshore support vessel 'Coastal Jaguar' off the coast on August 12, forcing the crew to abandon it and jump into the sea to save themselves.

A total of 28 out of the 29 crew onboard have been rescued and search is on for one missing crew.

According to a defence release, there was reportedly a loud explosion onboard the vessel at 11.30 am and thick smoke emanated from it.

The exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.