App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Mar 14, 2019 09:40 PM IST | Source: PTI

Virender Sehwag declined BJP's offer to contest polls citing personal reasons: Delhi BJP leader

Sehwag's name was under consideration for the West Delhi seat that is currently being held by BJP MP Parvesh Verma. But, Sehwag refused the offer citing personal reasons, the leader said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Former India cricketer Virender Sehwag has declined the BJP's offer to contest the Lok Sabha polls on party ticket citing personal reasons, a top leader of its Delhi unit said. He, however, asserted that Shewag's former teammate Gautam Gambhir is "serious" regarding making a foray into politics and may contest the polls from Delhi.

Sehwag's name was under consideration for the West Delhi seat that is currently being held by BJP MP Parvesh Verma. But, Sehwag refused the offer citing personal reasons, the leader said.

He said, "Sehwag said he was not interested in politics or contesting elections."

In February, there were reports that Sehwag might contest the polls on BJP ticket from Rohtak in Haryana. But the former India opener had posted on Twitter, "Some things never change, like this rumour. Same in 2014, and no innovation even in Rumour in 2019. Not interested then, not interested now. #BaatKhatam #5YearChallenge (sic)."

related news

In July last year, Union Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore and Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari had met Sehwag as part of the party's 'Sampark for Samarthan' initiative, giving rise to speculations that he may join the saffron party.

The top leader of the BJP's Delhi unit said, "Gambhir has started attending meetings in the run up to the Lok Sabha polls. He attended one such meeting organised by a resident welfare association in Defence Colony earlier this week."

When contacted, Gambhir told PTI, "I have no clue of it. As of now, they are rumours."

After Gambhir announced his retirement from all forms of cricket in December last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had sent him a congratulatory letter for his contribution to the sport as well for his efforts to bring "positive difference in the lives of the lesser privileged."

"When you announced retirement from all forms of cricket, you left several well wishers of yours disappointed. However, this decision marks the start of not one but several other innings of your life," Modi had said in the letter.

After his retirement, there was speculation that Gambhir may join politics but he had categorically rejected it at that time.

Delhi will go to polls on May 12. BJP candidates for the seven parliamentary seats in the national capital are expected to be announced in the first week of April.
First Published on Mar 14, 2019 09:35 pm

tags #BJP #Current Affairs #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics #Virender Sehwag

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

More From

Speed News: Catch the Day's Top Stories

Rahul Supporting Robert Vadra Firmly in Land Deals Reeking of Corrupti ...

CPI to Contest in 55 Lok Sabha Seats in 24 States, Says Sudhakar Reddy

Mumbai Foot Overbridge Was Being Repaired for Minor Defect, Was Not Co ...

Footover Bridge Collapses Outside CST Railway Station, Mumbai

Caught Stealing at a Factory, Delhi Woman Beaten to Death by Locals

Should Political Parties Only Field Graduates as Candidates? Supreme C ...

Sehwag Rejected BJP's Offer to Contest Lok Sabha Polls Citing Personal ...

Ahead of Lok Sabha Polls, Naga Insurgent Group NSCN(IM) Reiterates Dem ...

Pakistan's position as a global hub of terrorism stands out, says unio ...

General Elections 2019: The greatest show on earth, but what are the i ...

Centre defends electoral bonds in SC; says reforms aim to defeat black ...

Gig Economy Is Here: 21 lakh blue-collar jobs to be created in next 12 ...

Pilot of crashed Ethiopian Airlines jet reported flight control proble ...

Wall Street flat at open as trade uncertainty clouds Apple boost

Oil reaches four-month highs on supply, renewed OPEC call for cuts

Global liquidity will be comfortable unlike 2018, says Complete Circle ...

Market witnessing a relief rally; earnings, corporate guidance remain ...

China's blocking of Masood Azhar's listing at UN as terrorist is not a ...

Priyanka Gandhi meets Bhim Army chief Chandrasekhar Azad: A few theori ...

Avengers: Endgame trailer — Surviving superheroes, including Captain ...

Rediscovering Rajasthan: From Chittor's haveli to Padampura's farmhous ...

Public sector behemoths delay salaries: Firms like BSNL, MTNL, HAL, TI ...

Samsung Galaxy S10+ camera comparison: Impressive video but loses to t ...

Calcutta, city of ruins: Documenting heritage houses, a fading reminde ...

UK expected to ask for Brexit deadline extension: A look at how this w ...

Champions League: Liverpool's ability to raise their game when it matt ...

Photograph Movie Review: Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Sanya Malhotra's film ...

Bulleya from RAW (Romeo Akbar Walter) marks Rabbi Shergill's return to ...

Avengers Endgame trailer: Iron Man lands on earth, Thor ‘likes’ Ca ...

Masaba Gupta and Madhu Mantena file for divorce post trial separation

Indian Premier League 2019: Sourav Ganguly and Ricky Ponting to guide ...

Aamir Khan to star in a Forrest Gump remake and we can’t keep calm

RRR: Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn on board SS Rajamouli’s next

Kalank: Aditya Roy Kapur looks valiantly ready to fight a troop

Clash of the titans: Rajamouli’s RRR, Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.