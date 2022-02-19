Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant to miss third T20I due to 10-day bio-bubble break

Virat Kohli. (Image: AFP)

The BCCI has given Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant a 10-day break, following which they left the Indian team's bio-bubble for their respective homes before Sunday's third T20 International against the West Indies.

As reported by PTI, Kohli and also Pant will not be playing in the three-match T20 series against Sri Lanka beginning on February 24 in Lucknow, followed by two more games at Dharamsala on February 26 and 27. "Yes, Kohli and Pant both had left home on Saturday morning as India have already won the series.

"As it has been decided by BCCI, it will be a policy to give all the regular all format players periodic breaks from the bubble to ensure that their workload management and mental health is taken care of," a senior BCCI official privy to the development told.