English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

Virat Kohli breaks Sourav Ganguly’s ‘unwanted record’ as India captain with most international ducks

With this, Virat Kohli registered his 14th duck in international cricket -- the most ducks by an India captain. Earlier, Sourav Ganguly held the record for the maximum number of ducks in international cricket at 13.

Moneycontrol News
March 12, 2021 / 10:04 PM IST
India team captain Virat Kohli

India team captain Virat Kohli

India team captain Virat Kohli has broken former captain and current president of the Board of Control for Cricket (BCCI) Sourav Ganguly’s ‘unwanted record’ by scoring a five-ball duck in the first T20i on March 12. Team India and England are currently engaged in a five-match series at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

With this, Kohli registered his 14th duck in international cricket -- the most ducks by an India captain. Earlier, Sourav Ganguly held the record for the maximum number of ducks in international cricket at 13. Now, Virat tops the list with 14 and Mahendra Singh Dhoni features third with 11 ducks. Kapil Dev had 10 ducks in his international career while Mohammad Azharuddin had eight.

Virat Kohli was dismissed by England’s skipper Adil Rashid in the third over of the match. This marks the tenth time the India team captain got dismissed by a wrist-spinner in T20I cricket.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #India Vs England #Indian cricket team #international cricket #Sports #T20Is #Virat Kohli
first published: Mar 12, 2021 10:04 pm

Must Listen

Corporate Buzz | India Inc could boost the vaccination drive; SUVs fuel car sales; what's the secrecy behind Air India privatisation

Corporate Buzz | India Inc could boost the vaccination drive; SUVs fuel car sales; what's the secrecy behind Air India privatisation

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.