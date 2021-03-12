Virat Kohli breaks Sourav Ganguly’s ‘unwanted record’ as India captain with most international ducks

India team captain Virat Kohli

India team captain Virat Kohli has broken former captain and current president of the Board of Control for Cricket (BCCI) Sourav Ganguly’s ‘unwanted record’ by scoring a five-ball duck in the first T20i on March 12. Team India and England are currently engaged in a five-match series at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

With this, Kohli registered his 14th duck in international cricket -- the most ducks by an India captain. Earlier, Sourav Ganguly held the record for the maximum number of ducks in international cricket at 13. Now, Virat tops the list with 14 and Mahendra Singh Dhoni features third with 11 ducks. Kapil Dev had 10 ducks in his international career while Mohammad Azharuddin had eight.

Virat Kohli was dismissed by England’s skipper Adil Rashid in the third over of the match. This marks the tenth time the India team captain got dismissed by a wrist-spinner in T20I cricket.