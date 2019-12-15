Violence unacceptable, says Arvind Kejriwal after buses set on fire in south Delhi

In the wake of violent protest against the amended citizenship law in south Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on December 15 said that no one should indulge in violence.

"No one shud indulge in violence. Any kind of violence is unacceptable. Protests shud remain peaceful (sic)," Kejriwal tweeted.

In another tweet earlier, the chief minister said any sort of violence is unacceptable.