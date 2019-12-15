App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Dec 15, 2019 08:02 PM IST | Source: PTI

Violence unacceptable, says Arvind Kejriwal after buses set on fire in south Delhi

In another tweet earlier, the chief minister said any sort of violence is unacceptable

PTI @moneycontrolcom

In the wake of violent protest against the amended citizenship law in south Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on December 15 said that no one should indulge in violence.

"No one shud indulge in violence. Any kind of violence is unacceptable. Protests shud remain peaceful (sic)," Kejriwal tweeted.



Protestors clashed with police on Sunday afternoon and set on fire three public buses and a fire tender in New Friends' Colony, leaving a cop and two fire personnel injured, police said.

First Published on Dec 15, 2019 06:52 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India

