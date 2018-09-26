Violence in some areas, train services briefly hit during BJP's 12 hour Bengal bandh

Incidents of violence were reported from some West Bengal districts when BJP and Trinamool Congress supporters clashed during the 12-hour bandh called by the saffron party September 26 to protest the killing of two students in a clash in North Dinajpur district, police said.

Three state-run buses were set on fire and stones were pelted at vehicles in Islampur where the two students were killed. Fire brigade personnel rushed to the spot to douse flames, sources said.

The BJP protestors squatted on the road at Islampur to stop traffic movement. The police resorted to baton charge and fired tear gas shells to disperse the crowd.

Some BJP supporters have been detained, a police official said. Bandh supporters also blocked NH34 in North Dinajpur forcing the police to resort to baton charge.

The two students were killed when protesters clashed with the police on September 20 over recruitment of Urdu and Sanskrit teachers at Daribhita High School in North Dinajpur district, police had said.

The protesting students had said they did not require Urdu and Sanskrit teachers and demanded that teachers be recruited for science and other subjects.

The police said clashes broke out between TMC and BJP supporters in West Midnapore, West Burdwan, South Dinajpur and North Dinajpur districts. Stones were pelted at buses and tyres were set on fire on the road to stop the traffic in Midanpore district, a district police official said.

A huge police contingent was rushed to the spot to bring the situation under control.

Processions were taken out by BJP leaders in Kolkata in support of the bandh while senior TMC leaders and ministers were seen on the streets to ensure that the life remained normal.

Stone pelting incidents were reported from Shyambazar and Sealdah areas in the metropolis. Several BJP supporters were detained following a scuffle with police personnel after they tried to enforce the bandh in some areas of central Kolkata.

The BJP supporters requested vendors to shut down their shops in Hatibagan area of north Kolkata.

Train services were disrupted for some time at a few stations under Eastern Railway and South Eastern Railway in the state. Transport services were normal in the state capital though bus drivers were seen wearing helmets.

The state government had issued a notification for its employees asking them to attend office on the bandh day. There will be no holiday on the day before or after the Bangla Bandh. Even a half holiday will not be sanctioned on the day, it said.

Commercial establishments, private offices and educational institutions were also asked to function normally on Wednesday. State BJP president Dilip Ghosh claimed that the people supported the shutdown and it was "successful".

"The government operated some buses but the vehicles plied without passengers. At some places, the TMC and the police forced people to open shops," he claimed.

BJP MP Roopa Ganguly took out a procession at Gariahat area in support of the bandh and accused the TMC government of "trying to stifle the voice of dissent" in the state.