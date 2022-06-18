Violence-hit Secunderabad railway station under tight security cover, train services resume

Train services at Secunderabad Railway Station, which witnessed arson and violence resulting in the death of a protester aspiring to join the armed forces, are limping back to normalcy, a senior official of the South Central Railway said on Saturday.

D Rakesh, a 24-year-old Army aspirant from Warangal district, died and several people were injured after security personnel opened fire on hundreds of agitators at the Secunderabad railway station here on Friday as the protests against the Centre’s new Agnipath military recruitment scheme escalated into large-scale violence and arson.

Violence and protests marred the station blocking rail services causing inconvenience to passengers for several hours. Train operations originating from the station were cancelled or partially cancelled and they resumed subsequently later in the evening. Additional Director General of Police (Railways) Sandeep Shandilya told.