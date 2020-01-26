App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jan 26, 2020 07:05 PM IST | Source: PTI

Violence and weapons no solution: PM Modi in Mann ki Baat

In this year's first 'Mann ki Baat', the PM's monthly radio address, Modi also appealed to all those trying to find solutions through weapons and violence to come back (to the mainstream).

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said insurgency in the Northeast has come down and one of the main reasons is that all issues of the region are being resolved through peaceful dialogue.

In this year's first 'Mann ki Baat', the PM's monthly radio address, Modi also appealed to all those trying to find solutions through weapons and violence to come back (to the mainstream).

He said violence is not a solution.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 26, 2020 06:58 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Mann Ki Baat #Narendra Modi #violence #weapons

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.