Violence and weapons no solution: PM Modi in Mann ki Baat

In this year's first 'Mann ki Baat', the PM's monthly radio address, Modi also appealed to all those trying to find solutions through weapons and violence to come back (to the mainstream).
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said insurgency in the Northeast has come down and one of the main reasons is that all issues of the region are being resolved through peaceful dialogue.
He said violence is not a solution.
First Published on Jan 26, 2020 06:58 pm