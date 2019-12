Violence against CAA: Curfew lifted in Jabalpur

Curfew imposed in some areas of Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur city after violence during protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act was lifted on December 23, a police official said.

The decision was taken after a review of the situation in those areas, Superintendent of Police Amit Singh said.

Curfew was imposed on Friday in four police station areas of Jabalpur after protesters pelted stones, clashed with police and indulged in destruction of property.

These areas are part of Gohalpur, Hanumantal, Kotwali and Adhartal police stations.

The curfew has been lifted, but prohibitory orders under CrPC Section 144, banning assembly of more than four people, will continue to be in force, Singh said.