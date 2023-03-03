 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Vinod Adani operating shell companies in 'collusion with Chinese nationals', govt must probe not facilitate: Congress

PTI
Mar 03, 2023 / 05:44 PM IST

"A Chinese national, Chang Chung-Ling (aka Lingo-Chang) has been a director in several Adani Group companies along with Vinod Adani and has also made an appearance in the Panama Papers," Ramesh claimed.

In his statement addressed to the prime minister, Jairam Ramesh alleged that the Adani Group has a "longstanding" relationship with China. (File Image)

The Congress on Friday alleged that Gautam Adani's elder brother Vinod Adani was operating shell companies in "collusion with Chinese nationals" and asked whether the government should facilitate or investigate the group.

Posing a set of three questions to Prime Minister Narendra Modi as part of the party's "Hum Adani ke Hain Kaun" series, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said the focus of Friday's posers was on the "disturbing Chinese connections" of a business group that has control of critical Indian infrastructure such as ports and airports.

The Congress' slew of allegations have continued weeks after Adani Group stocks had taken a beating on the bourses after US-based short seller Hindenburg Research made a litany of allegations, including fraudulent transactions and share-price manipulation.

The Gautam Adani-led group has dismissed the charges as lies, saying it complies with all laws and disclosure requirements.