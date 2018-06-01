Villagers in Haryana lock school in protest as all of its students fail 10th CBSE exam

All 51 enrolled students of a senior secondary school in Palwal flunked the Class 10th examination held by the CBSE. The angry villagers locked the school in protest and agreed to unlock only if the principal was transferred.

The head of the Deeghot village where the school is situated blamed the state government for the debacle. He claimed that the villagers had raised the issue of poor education with the state government but nothing happened, reported Hindustan Times.

“We felt ashamed that all our students of Class 10 failed in the examination bringing a bad name to our village, which has won many awards in the past,” said Jitender Tanwar, sarpanch of Deeghot village.

Tanwar added that neither teachers nor the principal listened to them and did not do their job which has resulted in this “shameful” result.

The Haryana state government has ordered a probe into the matter to ascertain the reason behind the cent percent failure rate for Deeghot Senior Secondary School.

The district education officer Suman Nain said she could not comment on the issue as she was posted in the district just a month back. She confirmed that villagers locked the school and unlocked only after the administration shifted the principal.

Nain said in the report that for the time being the principal has been shifted as she has no power to transfer him.

Deepak Mangla, political advisor to Haryana chief minister said that the government wants to know the reason and then act accordingly.

The overall pass percentage of Haryana in Class 10examination was 51.51%. In Palwal district, out of 19,491 students who appeared in the examination only 7,670 (39.35%) were successful.