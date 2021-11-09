MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Sustainability 100+
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Sanjeevani
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Moneycontrol Pro in association with Intrazon 2.0 brings to you India’s Largest Intraday Traders Online Conference. Access event featuring 12 Days 12 Strategies 12 Experts @ Rs. 600/- Early bird offer. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

Village along LAC mentioned in Pentagon report in territory controlled by China: Sources

The annual report by the US Department on military and security developments said that China has built a large village in a disputed area in Arunachal Pradesh sector.

PTI
November 09, 2021 / 02:30 PM IST
Original image: Planet Labs via AP

Original image: Planet Labs via AP

A village built by China along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the Arunachal Pradesh sector and mentioned in a recent Pentagon report is in territory controlled by that country, sources in the security establishment here said on Tuesday.

The annual report by the US Department on military and security developments said that China has built a large village in a disputed area in Arunachal Pradesh sector.

"The village along the disputed border in the upper Subansiri district is in the territory controlled by China. They have, for years, maintained an Army post in the region and the various constructions undertaken by the Chinese have not happened in a short time," a source said.

The sources said the village has been built by China in an area that was occupied by it around six decades back.

"The village has been built by China in an area that was occupied by the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) after overrunning an Assam Rifles post in 1959, in an operation known as Longju incident along the frontier in Arunachal Pradesh," the source said.
PTI
Tags: #China #Current Affairs #India #LAC #PoK
first published: Nov 9, 2021 02:32 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | What should retail investors keep in mind when investing IPOs?

Simply Save | What should retail investors keep in mind when investing IPOs?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.