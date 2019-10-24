Vile Parle Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Vile Parle Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Vile Parle is an Assembly constituency in Mumbai-Thane region of Maharashtra in Mumbai Suburban district. This seat is reserved for General category.Below is the Maharashtra Poll Vile Parle Assembly Election Result 2019 LIVE update (please refresh the page for the latest results):

Voter turnout was 52.98% in 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections and 47.96% in 2009.

In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Parag Alavani won this seat by a margin of 32435 votes, which was 21.39% of the total votes polled. BJP polled a total of 151613 votes.

Krishna Hegde won this seat in the 2009 Maharashtra Assembly elections, beating the SS candidate by a margin of 1704 votes. INC polled 130634 votes, 33.94% of the total votes polled.