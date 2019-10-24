Vikramgad Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Vikramgad Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Vikramgad Election Result 2019 LIVE: Get latest and updated election counting result of Vikramgad constituency of Maharashtra including election results, candidates, news, voting percentage and much more.
Vikramgad is an Assembly constituency in Mumbai-Thane region of Maharashtra in Palghar district. This seat is reserved for Scheduled Tribe category.
Below is the Maharashtra Poll Vikramgad Assembly Election Result 2019 LIVE update (please refresh the page for the latest results):
Voter turnout was 67.18% in 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections and 61.31% in 2009.
In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Savara Vishnu Rama won this seat by a margin of 3845 votes, which was 2.32% of the total votes polled. BJP polled a total of 165544 votes.
Adv Chintaman Wanga won this seat in the 2009 Maharashtra Assembly elections, beating the NCP candidate by a margin of 5032 votes. BJP polled 147664 votes, 32.08% of the total votes polled.The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .
First Published on Oct 24, 2019 07:38 am