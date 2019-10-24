Vikramgad Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Vikramgad Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Vikramgad is an Assembly constituency in Mumbai-Thane region of Maharashtra in Palghar district. This seat is reserved for Scheduled Tribe category.

Voter turnout was 67.18% in 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections and 61.31% in 2009.

In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Savara Vishnu Rama won this seat by a margin of 3845 votes, which was 2.32% of the total votes polled. BJP polled a total of 165544 votes.