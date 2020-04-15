App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Apr 15, 2020 03:12 PM IST | Source: PTI

Vikram Solar bags 300 MW project worth Rs 1,750 crore from NTPC

Vikram Solar is a leading solar energy solutions provider, specialising in efficient PV module manufacturing and comprehensive EPC solutions.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Clean energy solutions provider Vikram Solar on Wednesday said it has been awarded a 300 MW project worth Rs 1,750 crore from NTPC. The project was secured by the company in a reverse bidding auction, and the solar plant will be spread across 1,500 acres of land in Rajasthan. The project is expected to be complete in 18 months, a statement by Vikram Solar said.

“Vikram Solar has had a long standing business relation with NTPC. Previously, we have executed 50 MW solar plant project in Mandsaur, Madhya Pradesh and 130 MW solar project in Bhadla, Rajasthan for NTPC," said Venkat Muvvala, Head of EPC and O&M, Vikram Solar.



Its annual PV module production capacity stands at 1.2 GW. The company's products comply with the international standards of quality, reliability and performance, the statement said.

First Published on Apr 15, 2020 03:05 pm

tags #Business #India #NTPC #Vikram Solar

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.