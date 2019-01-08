App
Last Updated : Jan 08, 2019 12:05 PM IST | Source: PTI

Vikram Misri takes charge as India's new envoy to China

Misri presented a copy of his credentials to Hong Lei, Deputy Director General of Protocol at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Beijing.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

India's new ambassador to China Vikram Misri took charge of the post on Monday and met top Chinese officials during which they discussed Sino-India ties.

He met Wu Jianghao, Director General of Asian Affairs of the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs and exchanged views on India-China bilateral relations, the Indian Embassy here tweeted.

He met Wu Jianghao, Director General of Asian Affairs of the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs and exchanged views on India-China bilateral relations, the Indian Embassy here tweeted.

A 1989-batch India Foreign Service (IFS) officer, Misri 54, replaced Gautam Bambawale who retired in November last year.

Misri has taken the charge of the country's envoy at a time when India and China are trying to deepen their cooperation in various areas, leaving behind 2017 Doklam standoff which was the most serious military face-off in decades.

Before his appointment as India's ambassador to China, Misri served as Indian envoy in Myanmar.

He has served in various capacities at the headquarters of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) as well as in the Prime Minister's Office.

He has also served in various Indian Missions in Europe, Africa, Asia and North America.

He was born on November 7, 1964 in Srinagar. He did his schooling from the Scindia School in Gwalior and earned a Bachelor's degree in History from the Hindu College, University of Delhi. Misri is also an MBA from XLRI, Jamshedpur.
First Published on Jan 8, 2019 11:53 am

