Vikram Gokhale, veteran actor, dies aged 77 in Pune

Veteran actor Vikram Gokhale died on November 26 after battling health-related complications over the past few days, as per a statement issued by the authorities of Pune's Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital, where he was admitted earlier this month.

Gokhale was aged 77, and is survived by his wife and two daughters.

Gokhale's mortal remains will be kept at the Balgandharva Auditorium in the city and the last rites will be performed at the Vaikunth crematorium in the evening, a family friend of the actor told news agency PTI.

Gokhale, an artist equally at home in theatre, television and movies, acted in several Marathi and Bollywood films, including the Amitabh Bachchan-starrer "Agneepath" (1990), "Bhool Bhulaiyaa" (2007), "Natsamrat" (2015) and "Mission Mangal" (2019). His latest release was the Marathi film "Godavari".

Tributes poured-in across social media after the news of Gokhale's demise was confirmed.

"A creative artist and mentor in the field of art has passed away...His acting earned him a place of great respect in Marathi and Hindi theatre, and cinema," Maharashtra BJP president Chandrashekhar Bawankule tweeted.

"Respected king of Marathi theatre, TV and cinema Vikram Gokhale ji is no more with us. This is a huge loss for the industry," filmmaker Ashok Pandit said in his tweet. With PTI inputs

Moneycontrol News

