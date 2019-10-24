Vikhroli Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Vikhroli Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Vikhroli Election Result 2019 LIVE: Get latest and updated election counting result of Vikhroli constituency of Maharashtra including election results, candidates, news, voting percentage and much more.
Vikhroli is an Assembly constituency in Mumbai-Thane region of Maharashtra in Mumbai Suburban district. This seat is reserved for General category.
Below is the Maharashtra Poll Vikhroli Assembly Election Result 2019 LIVE update (please refresh the page for the latest results):
Voter turnout was 51.62% in 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections and 52.42% in 2009.
In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Sunil Rajaram Raut won this seat by a margin of 25339 votes, which was 19.26% of the total votes polled. SS polled a total of 131537 votes.
Mangesh Sangle won this seat in the 2009 Maharashtra Assembly elections, beating the NCP candidate by a margin of 20412 votes. MNS polled 123915 votes, 42.87% of the total votes polled.
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .
First Published on Oct 24, 2019 07:38 am