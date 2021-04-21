Vikas Dubey encounter: UP Police gets clean chit from 3-member enquiry commission

File image of Vikas Dubey Source: Twitter

Uttar Pradesh Police has received a clean chit in the infamous Vikas Dubey encounter case. A three-member inquiry commission probing the encounter killings of the gangster and five of his alleged associates has cited lack of evidence as the reason for the clean chit.

Headed by the former Supreme Court judge BS Chauhan, the commission comprises former Allahabad High Court judge Sashi Kant Agrawal and former UP Director General of Police KL Gupta.

The panel submitted its report to the state government on April 19, eight months after it was set up.

"Yes, the commission has submitted its report to the state government on Monday. A copy of the report will be submitted in the Supreme court also," Gupta told PTI. He, however, did not elaborate on the contents of the report.

Asked about it, Additional Chief Secretary, Home, Awanish Kumar Awasthi said, "I would not like to comment on it."

According to the sources, the inquiry commission has found no evidence of wrongdoing by the state police.

Speaking to PTI, a senior police official said, "No witnesses came forward to challenge the police claims even after advertisements in newspapers and media. Also, no one from the media came forward to get their versions recorded."

There were, however, witnesses supporting the police version, he added.

On July 3 last year, eight policemen were killed in an ambush in Bikru village in Chaubeypur area of Kanpur when they were going to arrest Vikas Dubey.

Police later killed Prem Prakash Pandey (55) and Atul Dubey (35) in an encounter in Kanpur on July 3.

On July 8, Amar Dubey (30), who carried a reward of Rs 50,000 on him, was killed in an encounter in Maudaha village in Hamirpur district.

On July 9, Praveen Dubey, alias Bauwa (48), and Prabhat, alias Kartikeya (28), were killed in separate encounters in Etawah and Kanpur districts.

Six PILs were filed in the Supreme Court after this to seek a court-monitored probe into the encounter killings.

Vikas Dubey was killed in an encounter on July 10 when he tried to flee after a road accident.

The apex court had then on July 22, 2020, approved the Uttar Pradesh government's decision to institute the inquiry commission.

(With inputs from PTI)