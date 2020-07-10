App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jul 10, 2020 10:32 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Vikas Dubey encounter: Opposition leaders question Uttar Pradesh government

Gangster Vikas Dubey was known to have political connections, which many believe, helped him at multiple occasions. Here are some reactions from key political leaders.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
File image of Vikas Dubey
File image of Vikas Dubey

Gangster Vikas Dubey was killed in an encounter on July 10 when he tried to flee after a road accident, police said. He was being taken to Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur from Madhya Pradesh, where he had been arrested on July 9.

One of the police vehicles taking Dubey from to Kanpur overturned early morning on the highway. The car that overturned reportedly had Dubey in it.

“Gangster Vikas Dubey attempted to flee after the car overturned. Police tried to make him surrender, during which he fired at the policemen. He was injured in retaliatory firing by police. He was later rushed to the hospital,” Kanpur West SP has said.

Close

Earlier, five members of Dubey gang were killed in separate encounters.

related news

Also read: Vikas Dubey encounter | Truth will never come out, say netizens

Dubey was known to have political connections, which many believe, helped him on multiple occasions.

Reactions from political leaders started pouring in soon after the news broke. Here are a few of those reactions from key political personalities:

Former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav said in a tweet, "दरअसल ये कार नहीं पलटी है, राज़ खुलने से सरकार पलटने से बचाई गयी है. (Actually, the car has not overturned. The government has been saved from overturning by keeping a secret)."

In a tweet, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said, "अपराधी का अंत हो गया, अपराध और उसको सरंक्षण देने वाले लोगों का क्या? (The criminal has been killed. But what about the crime and those who provided security to the criminal?)"

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates

Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament and Shiv Sena leader Priyanka Chaturvedi said on Twitter, "न रहेगा बाँस, न बजेगी बाँसुरी". It is an Hindi proverb translating to ending the root cause of the trouble or problem.

Lok Sabha Member of Parliament and Congress leader Karti Chidambaram termed the incident "predictable".

Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra said: Law has taken its course. It could be a matter of regret and disappointment for those who raised questions on Vikas Dubey's arrest yesterday and death today.
First Published on Jul 10, 2020 10:12 am

tags #Current Affairs #India #Uttar Pradesh #Vikas Dubey

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.