Vikas Dubey encounter: Opposition leaders question Uttar Pradesh government

Gangster Vikas Dubey was killed in an encounter on July 10 when he tried to flee after a road accident, police said. He was being taken to Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur from Madhya Pradesh, where he had been arrested on July 9.

One of the police vehicles taking Dubey from to Kanpur overturned early morning on the highway. The car that overturned reportedly had Dubey in it.

“Gangster Vikas Dubey attempted to flee after the car overturned. Police tried to make him surrender, during which he fired at the policemen. He was injured in retaliatory firing by police. He was later rushed to the hospital,” Kanpur West SP has said.

Earlier, five members of Dubey gang were killed in separate encounters.

Dubey was known to have political connections, which many believe, helped him on multiple occasions.

Reactions from political leaders started pouring in soon after the news broke. Here are a few of those reactions from key political personalities:

Former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav said in a tweet, "दरअसल ये कार नहीं पलटी है, राज़ खुलने से सरकार पलटने से बचाई गयी है. (Actually, the car has not overturned. The government has been saved from overturning by keeping a secret)."

In a tweet, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said, "अपराधी का अंत हो गया, अपराध और उसको सरंक्षण देने वाले लोगों का क्या? (The criminal has been killed. But what about the crime and those who provided security to the criminal?)"

Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament and Shiv Sena leader Priyanka Chaturvedi said on Twitter, "न रहेगा बाँस, न बजेगी बाँसुरी". It is an Hindi proverb translating to ending the root cause of the trouble or problem.



Oh so predictable! The biggest mob in India is the @Uppolice headed by a “Don” Now everything is settled. All inconvenient truths buried for good. @IPS_Association https://t.co/oTV7tbD2En

Lok Sabha Member of Parliament and Congress leader Karti Chidambaram termed the incident "predictable".