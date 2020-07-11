App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jul 11, 2020 04:54 PM IST | Source: PTI

Vikas Dubey encounter | Absconding aide of slain gangster arrested near Mumbai

During preliminary questioning, Trivedi admitted that he and Dubey were involved in the murder of Uttar Pradesh politician Santosh Mishra in 2001 and many other crimes.

PTI
Representative Image
Representative Image

The Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) of Maharashtra Police arrested two men including an absconding aide of slain gangster Vikas Dubey in neighbouring Thane on July 11, an official said.

Arvind alias Guddan Ramvilas Trivedi (46), an aide of Dubey, was allegedly involved in the killing of eight policemen during a raid on the slain gangster's house in Kanpur district. Trivedi and his driver Sushilkunar alias Sonu Tiwari (30) were arrested from Kolshet area of Thane city, said

Vikram Deshmane, Superintendent of Police, ATS.

Trivedi, along with Dubey and others, had fled after the ambush at Bikru village in which eight policemen including a deputy superintendent of police were killed on July 3, he said. Officials of the Juhu unit of the ATS here got information that Trivedi had landed in Mumbai seeking a hide-

out, SP Deshmane said.

Close

A team led by inspector Daya Nayak, a former 'encounter specialist' of Mumbai police, nabbed the duo from Kolshet, he said.

During preliminary questioning, Trivedi admitted that he and Dubey were involved in the murder of Uttar Pradesh politician Santosh Mishra in 2001 and many other crimes, the SP said. The ATS has informed Uttar Pradesh Police's Special Task Force (STF) about the arrest, he said.

Dubey, the mastermind of the Kanpur ambush, was killed in an encounter on July 10 after he tried to flee following a road accident at Barra area in Kanpur a day after his arrest.
First Published on Jul 11, 2020 04:53 pm

tags #Crime #India #Vikas Dubey

